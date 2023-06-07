Advertise With Us

Fan favorites return to Four Winds Field

By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right handed pitcher Luis Devers and shortstop Ed Howard made their return to Four Winds Field on Tuesday night, with both returning from injury. The Lansing Lugnuts defeat the South Bend Cubs, 13-9 in the opener of the six game series.

Devers got the start on the mound, but on lasted two thirds of an inning. He allowed six earned runs on three hits and four walks.

Howard batted seventh in the lineup and went 3-5 with a run scored.

The series continues on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05.

