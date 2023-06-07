Elkhart woman charged in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Siarra Pontius
Siarra Pontius(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman has been charged in connection with an armed robbery last week at a 7-Eleven on the city’s east side.

It happened just after midnight on Friday, June 2, at the &-Eleven at 2805 Toledo Road. The clerk told officers that a woman entered the store, approached the cash register, and demanded that he open it.

Police say the woman, who was reportedly holding what appeared to be a knife inside a plastic bag, took several hundred dollars in cash from the register and stole an unknown amount of cigarette packs before leaving.

A witness told police they saw a red passenger car leaving 7-Eleven at a high rate of speed. Through their investigation, officers were able to trace the suspect and the car to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Toledo Road.

Police say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Siarra Pontius of Elkhart, exited the apartment just before 2:25 a.m. and was detained.

Pontius was subsequently arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail. On Monday, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office filed charging documents with the Elkhart Circuit Court, charging her with felony armed robbery.

