Community reacts to closure of Michiana’s only abortion care clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The doors are officially closed at Michiana’s only abortion clinic.

The Whole Woman’s Health Alliance clinic in South Bend closed its doors at 3511 Lincoln Way West over what the non-profit organization calls challenges surrounding Indiana’s impending abortion ban. According to Pro Choice South Bend, the closest abortion care clinic is now in Merrillville, Indiana.

“We are devastated to mark the end of our physical presence in South Bend,” said Whole Woman’s Health Alliance president Amy Hagstrom Miller. “This journey started over seven years ago when we were asked by this community to open a clinic that could meet people’s need for compassionate high-quality abortion care.”

It’s been almost a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which eliminated federal standards on abortion access. Indiana was one of the first to jump on re-working their abortion laws just about a year ago when the landmark case was overturned.

A week afterward, an Indiana judge blocked the ban.

“Even while navigating relentless attacks on our staff, medical providers, and clinic building — we were still able to serve over 1,100 patients for medication abortion care in our small but mighty South Bend clinic,” said Miller. “While we will no longer provide abortions at our South Bend clinic location, our resolve to help Hoosiers is as strong as ever.”

Whole Woman’s Health says it will continue to answer clinic phone calls from patients seeking abortion care but will refer them to other abortion care clinics.

16 News Now is also hearing from the other side of the issue, as local groups Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana issued statements following the announcement of the clinic’s closure.

“Whole Woman’s Health has ended the lives of thousands of preborn Hoosiers and victimized thousands of women since opening in 2019,” said Voices for Life Executive Director Melanie Garcia Lyon. “This is a victory for human rights in our community.”

Antonio Marchi, executive director of Right to Life Michiana, said in part that the group is saddened by the loss of life caused by abortions performed at the clinic, but is hopeful they can continue to carry out their mission of helping women in Michiana while protecting all innocent human life.

“We are deeply saddened at the thought of 1,100 little ones that are not alive in our community today because of abortions at this facility,” said Right to Life Michiana executive director Antonio Marchi. “We’re hopeful that no more moms and babies will be victimized here.”

