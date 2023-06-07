Advertise With Us

Berrien County sheriff to throw first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNDU) - The Detroit Tigers are making a call to the bullpen. That call, coming all the way to Berrien County.

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey is slated to throw out the first pitch in Detroit on Monday. Bailey has served with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department for 28 years.

His surprise trip to the mound comes as the Tigers celebrate “Law Enforcement Appreciation Night.”

“What an honor; I love going to the Tigers games, so I’m just praying that I can make it to home plate when I throw the ball,” Sheriff Bailey told 16 News Now. “I used to be a catcher, but that was in the ‘70s. It’s been a long time since I have thrown a baseball. 10 10 15 So I’ve got to practice with my grandkids this week.”

Bailey announced his retirement in February, slated for the end of the year. Undersheriff Chuck Heit announced his campaign for the sheriff’s position in March.

