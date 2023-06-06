Whole Woman’s Health Alliance announces closure of South Bend abortion clinic

(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health Alliance is shutting the doors at its abortion care clinic in South Bend.

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, Whole Woman’s Health says it’s closing the clinic at 3511 Lincoln Way West due to the challenges that are brought upon by Indiana’s impending abortion ban.

Indiana politicians banned abortion in nearly all circumstances less than a year ago. The ban has been blocked since Sept. 2022 as it continues to face legal challenges, but Whole Woman’s Health says confusion about the law persists.

“We are devastated to mark the end of our physical presence in South Ben,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, in the press release. “This journey started over seven years ago when we were asked by this community to open a clinic that could meet people’s need for compassionate high-quality abortion care. Over the years we have worked with community allies, local officials, and legal counsel to ensure that we could provide the care that our patients deserved.

“Even while navigating relentless attacks on our staff, medical providers, and clinic building — we were still able to serve over 1,100 patients for medication abortion care in our small but mighty South Bend clinic,” she added. “While we will no longer provide abortions at our South Bend clinic location, our resolve to help Hoosiers is as strong as ever.”

Whole Woman’s Health says it will continue to answer clinic phone calls from patients seeking abortion care but will refer them to other abortion care clinics.

