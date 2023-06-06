TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A handgun was confiscated from a passenger attempting to bring the firearm onto their flight on Sunday.

According to TSA officials, officers prevented the passenger during a routine screening of carry-on luggage around 5:45 a.m.

A TSA officer spotted the image of the handgun, and an officer with the airport’s department of public safety took possession of the bag. The firearm was loaded with 13 rounds, none of which were “chambered.”

“As summer travel picks up, these incidents present a danger to our dedicated workforce, and the traveling public,” Acting Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Kevin Bidwell said in a press release. “We encourage all travelers to know the exact location of their firearm at all times and to pack their luggage starting with a completely empty bag to ensure no prohibited items are accidentally brought to the checkpoint.”

This has been the third firearm stopped at SBN so far this year. In 2022, 11 firearms were detected at the airport.

