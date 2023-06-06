Teachers Credit Union to be renamed later this month

Exterior of the Teachers Credit Union building located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown South...
Exterior of the Teachers Credit Union building located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown South Bend.(Michael Caterina, South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The largest credit union in the state of Indiana will be changing its name later this month.

On June 26, Teachers Credit Union (TCU) will become Everwise Credit Union. With the new name, the financial institution will adopt a new logo, new colors, and new overall look.

TCU says it has not been sold or acquired by another financial institution. Rather, the change is meant to reflect the credit union’s commitment to its customers outside of the education industry.

“While our support of local educators remains unchanged – it is simply time our brand reflected the stories of all our members,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO, in an email to TCU members on Tuesday.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, new debit and credit cards will be issued beginning in July and TCU’s website will be changed when the new name takes effect on June 26.

However, the old cards will continue to work, and the current website will automatically redirect customers to everwisecu.com, meaning no action will be required by customers despite the changes.

Osterhage also says TCU checks can be used until consumers or businesses need to reorder.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joe Co. commissioners sticking with plan to close Portage Manor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The recommendation will now move to the county council for a vote on June 13.

News

St. Joe Co. commissioners sticking with plan to close Portage Manor

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The recommendation will now move to the county council for a vote next Tuesday, June 13.

Crime

1 injured in South Bend stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Broadway Street and Carroll Street.

News

Edible Weed Walk with Unity Gardens Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Edible Weed Walk with Unity Gardens Pt. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Edible Weed Walk with Unity Gardens Pt. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Body of missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the body Johnny Hollis Bolden was recovered around 8 p.m. on Monday in a heavily wooded area about one mile from where his car was found in Pokagon Township.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Weekend rain chance increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain chances will stay low through the work week before increasing late Saturday into Sunday.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

South Bend firefighter returns home after long deployment

South Bend firefighter returns home after long deployment in Romania

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Dustin Worm was deployed with the Indiana National Guard last July.