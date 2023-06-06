Teachers Credit Union to be renamed later this month

(WNDU) - The largest credit union in the state of Indiana will be changing its name later this month.

On June 26, Teachers Credit Union (TCU) will become Everwise Credit Union. With the new name, the financial institution will adopt a new logo, new colors, and new overall look.

TCU says it has not been sold or acquired by another financial institution. Rather, the change is meant to reflect the credit union’s commitment to its customers outside of the education industry.

“While our support of local educators remains unchanged – it is simply time our brand reflected the stories of all our members,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO, in an email to TCU members on Tuesday.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, new debit and credit cards will be issued beginning in July and TCU’s website will be changed when the new name takes effect on June 26.

However, the old cards will continue to work, and the current website will automatically redirect customers to everwisecu.com, meaning no action will be required by customers despite the changes.

Osterhage also says TCU checks can be used until consumers or businesses need to reorder.

