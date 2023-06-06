St. Joe Co. commissioners sticking with plan to close Portage Manor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County commissioners are sticking by their decision to close Portage Manor, which has been the county’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for more than 100 years.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, commissioners announced their recommendation on Tuesday morning. It will now move to the county council for a vote next Tuesday, June 13.

County commissioners announced back on Feb. 7 they would begin the process of closing the facility, citing that it had been running deficits in recent years and eating into its reserves.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Portage Manor had 86 residents as of last week, which is down from 105 back in February when the closure was originally announced. The facility has a capacity of 144.

The facility was set to close this spring, but commissioners and council members gave community members 60 days to come up with a financially sound plan to save it.

The first plan, submitted by Dr. Sylvana Atallah, would be to keep Portage Manor residents in their current location and make improvements to the building that would generate more revenue. She also set up a non-profit to help cover finances for the renovation project.

But according to The Tribune, Atallah told commissioners last week that she ran into two key obstacles to making her plan work:

  1. Atallah needed $2.7 million that commissioners had originally pledged, of which county officials went ahead and pledged $1.1 million for salaries and bonuses to keep staff during the uncertain time.
  2. To gain state licensing, she would need a deed or document to prove that she would eventually own the building, and certain licensing wouldn’t be possible without some renovations.

The other plan is a proposal from the Portage Manor Task Force that lays out four different solutions, including a public-private partnership, getting more funding to update the building, and building a new facility or partnering with a non-profit.

Carl Baxmeyer, president of the commissioners, said there’s an option that officials are exploring to keep residents together. According to the Tribune, Baxmeyer said details would be announced when they’re finalized.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

