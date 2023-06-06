South Bend firefighter returns home after long deployment in Romania

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend firefighter is home after a long deployment to Romania.

Dustin Worm was deployed with the Indiana National Guard last July.

He says it was tough to leave his wife and two kids, but they were able to Facetime and schedule calls while he was away.

“I knew it would be tough, but at the same time, I knew I had to do my duty and just go and get it done with,” said Worm.

Worm says public service is in his DNA.

He learned a lot while there.

“We’re all a group of people who have one mission, and that’s to help the public and the community that we’re affiliated with...It was different. It’s not a combat deployment. There was a mission, and my crew and myself, definitely stepped up and had a good time there while we were there...A lot of training overseas just in case there is a big fire, an aircraft that crashes,” said Worm.

Dustin returned home last month.

“Relieved. A weight lifted off your shoulders. You knew you were coming home. You knew you were going to be able to see your family and friends and get back into the routine of things,” said Worm.

He says getting back into the swing of things has been an adjustment.

“Yeah, at the same time I feel like I’m the new guy all over again because it’s been such a long time. There’s a lot of new faces here on the department,” he said.

