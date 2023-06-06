Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to ND men’s lacrosse team on House Floor

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team poses with the national championship trophy after defeating...
The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team poses with the national championship trophy after defeating Duke 13-9 on Memorial Day(@NDlacrosse)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team received a special shoutout in our nation’s capital on Monday night.

The Fighting Irish, who won their first national championship in program history a week ago, were recognized on the House floor by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

“One of the many great things the University of Notre Dame is known for is the slogan, ‘Play Like a Champion Today,’” Yakym said. “And that’s exactly what the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team did last Monday when they defeated the Duke Blue Devils to win their first national title in program history.”

Notre Dame faced Duke in the national championship game on two previous occasions in 2010 and 2014. The Irish came up short both times.

But as Yakym said on the House floor, “the third time was the charm for the Irish,” as they defeated the Blue Devils 13-9 on Memorial Day at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Defense played a big role in Notre Dame’s win, as Liam Entenmann made a season-high 18 saves. The nine goals were also the fewest in any game for Duke all season.

The championship is not only the first in program history for Notre Dame — it’s also the first for head coach Kevin Corrigan, who has led the Irish since 1989.

“So, congratulations to head coach Kevin Corrigan, his entire staff, and all the Irish lacrosse players for bringing a national championship back to Notre Dame,” Yakym said in his closing statement. “God bless, and go Irish.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Indiana State outfielder Seth Gergely (15) makes a catch in the outfield during an NCAA...

Indiana State baseball advances to first-ever super regional

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Sycamores did it in undefeated fashion, going 3-0 in the Terre Haute regional after defeating Wright State once and Iowa twice.

Notre Dame

Former Irish defensive back Todd Lyght on 2024 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Lyght is among the list of 78 players up for induction in the class of 2024.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame hires Ryan Owens as assistant men’s basketball coach

Updated: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
New Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has rounded out his coaching staff with the hiring of Ryan Owens as assistant coach.

Notre Dame

The Irish baseball team hosted Valparaiso at Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Notre Dame baseball not selected for 2023 NCAA Tournament

Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame baseball team is not among the field of 64 teams who will be competing for a national championship this season.

Latest News

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team poses with the national championship trophy after defeating...

Notre Dame wins first men’s lacrosse national title in program history

Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders, 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Notre Dame defeated Duke 13-9 on Monday afternoon in Philadelphia to claim its first-ever national championship.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men's lacrosse team huddles during practice prior to an NCAA tournament game.

Notre Dame LAX wins semifinal thriller; advances to national championship

Updated: May. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is headed for the 2023 national championship after eking out a 13-12 overtime win in their semifinal game versus Virginia on Saturday.

Notre Dame

NCAA Tourney hopes in jeopardy for Irish after 0-2 showing in ACC Tourney

Updated: May. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will learn its fate for the 2023 NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Monday afternoon.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse doing best to maintain focus ahead of championship weekend

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Despite making the NCAA Tournament in all but one of the last 17 seasons, this is the first time the Irish have been in the Final Four since 2015.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 2023 home slate features a couple of prime time games against big opponents in Ohio State and USC.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse to face familiar foe in Final Four

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The No. 3 Irish will face No. 2 Virginia, who have been their kryptonite this season.