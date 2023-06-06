Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to ND men’s lacrosse team on House Floor

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team received a special shoutout in our nation’s capital on Monday night.

The Fighting Irish, who won their first national championship in program history a week ago, were recognized on the House floor by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

“One of the many great things the University of Notre Dame is known for is the slogan, ‘Play Like a Champion Today,’” Yakym said. “And that’s exactly what the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team did last Monday when they defeated the Duke Blue Devils to win their first national title in program history.”

Notre Dame faced Duke in the national championship game on two previous occasions in 2010 and 2014. The Irish came up short both times.

But as Yakym said on the House floor, “the third time was the charm for the Irish,” as they defeated the Blue Devils 13-9 on Memorial Day at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Defense played a big role in Notre Dame’s win, as Liam Entenmann made a season-high 18 saves. The nine goals were also the fewest in any game for Duke all season.

The championship is not only the first in program history for Notre Dame — it’s also the first for head coach Kevin Corrigan, who has led the Irish since 1989.

“So, congratulations to head coach Kevin Corrigan, his entire staff, and all the Irish lacrosse players for bringing a national championship back to Notre Dame,” Yakym said in his closing statement. “God bless, and go Irish.”

