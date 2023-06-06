Old City Hall building in Mishawaka sold to United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s common council passed a resolution Monday night to sell the old City Hall building to the United Way and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County for $1.

It will prevent costs of up to $500,000, which would have been used if the building at 600 E. 3rd Street were demolished.

The vote also allows for a new Mishawka Women’s Care Center at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cedar Street. The current center has outgrown its location across from the 100 Center.

Mayor Dave Wood pitched the resolution to the common council and is excited about the changeover.

“When we went through the process to relocate city hall, we wanted very specifically to be hands-on in whoever took over our old building,” Wood said. “We are very comfortable and confident in who is taking over the old building and renovating it. We think that it will be great not only for the neighborhood — which was supremely important to us — but also to the community as a whole.”

The council passed the resolution unanimously.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CASA Program of St. Joseph County seeking volunteers

Updated: moments ago
The program is holding a five-week summer training session for volunteer advocates beginning next Tuesday, June 13.

News

Helping student athletes cope with stress, pressure

Updated: moments ago
16 News Now spoke with an expert to learn how student-athletes in high school and college are managing new expectations with name, image, and likeness opportunities.

News

Body of missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Johnny Hollis Bolden was recovered around 8 p.m. on Monday from a heavily wooded area about one mile from where his car was found in Pokagon Township.

News

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance announces closure of South Bend abortion clinic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Whole Woman’s Health says it’s closing the clinic at 3511 Lincoln Way West due to the challenges that are brought upon by Indiana’s impending abortion ban.

Latest News

News

Old City Hall building in Mishawaka going to United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mishawaka's city council passed a resolution to sell the old City Hall building to the United Way and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County for $1.

Community

CASA Program of St. Joseph County seeking volunteers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The program is holding a five-week summer training session for volunteer advocates beginning next Tuesday, June 13.

News

TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport on June 4, 2023.

TSA confiscates gun from passenger at South Bend International Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A handgun was confiscated from a passenger attempting to bring the firearm onto their flight on Sunday.

News

1 injured in South Bend stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Broadway Street and Carroll Street.

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team poses with the national championship trophy after defeating...

Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to ND men’s lacrosse team on House Floor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish won their first national championship in program history a week ago.

News

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance announces closure of South Bend abortion clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Whole Woman’s Health says it’s closing the clinic at 3511 Lincoln Way West due to the challenges that are brought upon by Indiana’s impending abortion ban.