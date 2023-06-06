Old City Hall building in Mishawaka sold to United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s common council passed a resolution Monday night to sell the old City Hall building to the United Way and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County for $1.

It will prevent costs of up to $500,000, which would have been used if the building at 600 E. 3rd Street were demolished.

The vote also allows for a new Mishawka Women’s Care Center at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cedar Street. The current center has outgrown its location across from the 100 Center.

Mayor Dave Wood pitched the resolution to the common council and is excited about the changeover.

“When we went through the process to relocate city hall, we wanted very specifically to be hands-on in whoever took over our old building,” Wood said. “We are very comfortable and confident in who is taking over the old building and renovating it. We think that it will be great not only for the neighborhood — which was supremely important to us — but also to the community as a whole.”

The council passed the resolution unanimously.

