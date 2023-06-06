New Prairie softball gets another shot at state title

By Josh Bode
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite losing in their first playoff game last year, the New Prairie Cougars knew they had a good shot at the state title this year.

“We have a lot of athletes on this team,” said sophomore Randi Robakowski. “We have a lot of good players. We’ve worked really hard, and you could tell at the beginning of the year this team had a good run.”

“We all made it clear in the very beginning, we’re going to get there. No matter what it takes,” said senior Makayla Collins.

Going to state is always special for the community, but this one means a little more for New Carlisle. If the Cougars win on Friday, it will be the first state championship in school history.

“If we were able to be the first people to ever do that, that would be super special for all of us,” said sophomore Ava Geyer.

Ava’s teammates agreed.

“I think it would mean a lot, knowing that we come from a small town, and nobody really knows of New Carlisle,” Randi said. “It’s so small, and nobody expects us to be so good.”

“Since we’re basically a small school in the middle of nowhere, it would mean a lot if we were able to bring home that trophy to the community,” said sophomore Ella Chelminiak.

New Prairie softball has made it to state once before, in 2006, when Makayla’s aunt was on the team. She also held the team home run record. When Makayla broke it, her aunt had one thing in mind.

“I called her, and I was like, ‘I broke it. I beat you,” Makayla said. “And she goes, ‘So, now you’ve got to win state.’ So, I’m like, ‘Okay, I will.’”

The Cougars (30-5) will face Tri-West Hendricks (27-5) in the Class 3A State Championship at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT.

