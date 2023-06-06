Advertise With Us

Mishawaka Education Foundation honors local leaders

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer break is well underway for Mishawaka school kids.

However, some teachers are already looking ahead to next year thanks to grant money from the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

The group gathered on Tuesday for the “Celebrate Good Times” luncheon at Morris Park Country Club, hosted by our very own Tricia Sloma!

Now in its 15th year the luncheon honors local community members and sponsors for their dedication to Mishawaka schools.

“Mishawaka is a very loyal dedicated community gives back to students and so we want to celebrate that and we do that with having great honoraries and give a token of our appreciation back to the schools,” said Jane Wright, event organizer.

The foundation provided nearly $19,000 in grant money this school year to help fund extra projects and programs in the district.

