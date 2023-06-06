Mental health toll of NIL and heading to college

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now spoke with a mental health expert to learn how student-athletes in high school and college are managing new expectations with name, image, and likeness opportunities.

We’ve seen the push to compensate college athletes reach the point where some of the most elite talents are now estimated to make more than a million dollars while in school.

For that small percentage of players, there is now added pressure to meet expectations that go far beyond their recruiting ranking. For the rest, it can leave them looking at a dollar sign instead of their true potential when asking themselves how much they’re worth.

Here’s an example close to home. Incoming Notre Dame Quarterback Sam Hartman is estimated to make roughly $1.1 million a year off his NIL earnings, according to On3, ranking 21st overall among all high school and college athletes.

Athletes of that caliber now face additional pressure to not only live up to their athletic potential but also of someone with a million-dollar salary.

Mental health professional Marla Godette says high schoolers and lower division college athletes will face a different type of pressure with NIL valuations, and that’s equating their success with the amount of money they could make.

She says if athletes focus on their love of the game, their education, and their teams instead of how much money they can make, they could shake a lot of this pressure.

She says this is even more important with students that come from low socio-economic backgrounds.

“Reduce some of that stress of ‘I’m going to be the provider and the savior for my family because of money.’ We don’t want to add that. This NIL is really something serious to think about in a different way and I need parents, coaches, and all the players involved to really pay attention to that,” Godette said.

Godette also spoke about how we can address domestic violence on campus for all students by also addressing mental health.

Anyone who’s gone to college knows how much of an adjustment that can be.

We often view domestic violence simply as crime, but we often miss the signs and stressors that can be addressed to prevent abuse between partners on college campuses.

A 2021 study found that roughly 20% of college students experienced some sort of intimate partner violence (IPV).

A separate 2021 study found that childhood neglect leads to long-term emotional consequences that contribute to later IPV, and treating depressive symptoms may help prevent this type of violence against college students who experienced childhood neglect.

Godette echoed the same conclusion, that mental health intervention on college campuses can be a critical step in reducing the amount of violence in college relationships.

“The first hand raised, or flinch, or taking you away from your family, taking you away from your friends, isolation, feeling like it’s only you and them, those are signs of power and control that there may be some emotional, mental, verbal, or physical abuse on the way,” she said.

She added more information on the role parents play when checking in on their child’s feelings.

Whether it’s understanding your kids while they’re still at home with you or staying connected with them once they go off to school, being present with your child is critical when monitoring something like mental health.

Because kids won’t always come to you directly when they’re going through a crisis, it’s important that parents start the dialogue by asking open-ended questions about their child’s day, what they notice, and how that makes them feel.

Parents with kids at college should be aware of any changes in their relationships and if that impacts their communication with you.

Young love can be a beautiful thing, but if it comes with a huge drop-off in communication with family, that could be a red flag.

“If you know that your child went away to school talking to you everyday, once a day, and then all of the sudden you can’t hear from them but once a month and they have a new partner, you have to be mindful and check that out,” she said.

It’s always important to be aware of the resources you can access if you find yourself in a crisis situation.

Godette says you can always text 741-741 or call 988 to get immediate mental health assistance.

