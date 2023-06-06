Medical Moment: Congress considers bills to ban teen use of social media

(WNDU) - Love it or hate it, social media is here to stay.

But there’s little argument that what our kids see online is having an effect on them.

That’s leading some in Congress to call for bans! They’d keep anyone under 13 off social media and change how content is recommended to anyone under 18.

“I’ve had it where kids have told me like, ‘Oh, like I’m on TikTok, and then I’m watching videos of funny animals, and then here I am watching, you know, somebody talks about their depression and anxiety, and eating disorder now do I have an eating disorder out or no?” said Nea Cortez, a therapist at Northwestern Medicine.

A therapist for teens ages 13 to 18 in Wheaton, Cortez, says teens she talks with often go online looking for community.

“I do think it is part of their lives and a big piece as to why they do struggle with themselves and trying to, you know, love themselves and figure out, you know, do I belong here or not?” Cortez continued.

The teen mental health crisis is the reason behind the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act,” a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate in April.

It would prohibit anyone under the age of 13 from accessing social media platforms.

Tania Haigh is the founder of “Kids Too,” a non-profit focused on child protection that supports the legislation.

“We are way past due, to be honest, about two decades, and now there’s so much that we need to fix, including the mental health of our kids,” Haigh said.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act is just one of multiple bills before Congress right now in response to the teen mental health crisis.

Opposition to the bill says social media access should be a parent’s choice, not Congress’s.

“If we did have parents who did step up and take that responsibility, then we maybe we wouldn’t have government trying to step in and do that part.”

Cortez tells parents of kids with access to social media to focus on two things...

“First and foremost is to know what they are one. Just like you would in like an in-person interaction, know their friends online as well.”

