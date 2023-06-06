Advertise With Us

Marshall County woman arrested after driving intoxicated with children in car

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is facing multiple preliminary charges after allegedly driving drunk with her kids in the car on Monday.

Paig Sickman, 31, is facing charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, two operating while intoxicated charges, neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were called to a residence in the 17000 block of Tomahawk Trail on reports of an intoxicated woman trying to leave a home with “multiple children” in her car around 9:20 p.m.

During the investigation, an officer located the vehicle near Oak Drive and Jefferson Street and initiated a traffic stop. Sickman appeared intoxicated to the officer and was also in possession of marijuana in the car. It was later determined that a domestic battery occurred at an address on Tomahawk Trail involving Sickman.

Sickman was booked in the Marshall County Jail.

