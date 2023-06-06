Main Street closed to southbound traffic between Church, First streets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!

A portion of N. Main Street has closed to southbound traffic between Church and First streets for sewer infrastructure work. Northbound traffic will still be allowed to travel along Main Street.

The lane closure is expected to be in place until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.