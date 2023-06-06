Digital Advertising

Main Street closed to southbound traffic between Church, First streets

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!

A portion of N. Main Street has closed to southbound traffic between Church and First streets for sewer infrastructure work. Northbound traffic will still be allowed to travel along Main Street.

The lane closure is expected to be in place until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16, weather permitting.

