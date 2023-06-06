Jiffy Lube of Indiana introduces initiative to stop catalytic converter thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Jiffy Lube of Indiana “hits the gas” on a new way to fight catalytic converter thefts across the state.

They’re calling it the “Catalytic Converter ID Initiative,” and here’s how it works.

Hoosiers visiting a Jiffy Lube can have their technician engrave the last eight digits of the vehicle’s VIN on the catalytic converter, as well as add a stripe of high-temp paint on it.

The stripe adds an extra layer of protection to any vehicle. This service is at no extra cost, and no purchase is necessary.

The initiative will be available to Hoosiers indefinitely, as catalytic converter thefts have risen over 238% from more than 16,000 to over 64,000 thefts from 2020 to 2022.

