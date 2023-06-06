Indiana State baseball advances to first-ever super regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in program history, the Indiana State Sycamores are advancing to the super regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Sycamores did it in undefeated fashion, going 3-0 in the Terre Haute regional after defeating Wright State once and Iowa twice.

“For me personally, I can’t even really put it into words right now,” said Keegan Watson, graduate outfielder, after Indiana State’s win over Iowa on Sunday. “All of the guys behind us, all of our teammates, all of our coaching staff have done an absolutely spectacular job this year, preparing us for moments like this.”

“There are groups that come along that change programs,” said head coach Mitch Hannahs. “They’re a special group, they’re very close, they’re connected, they do things the right way, they work really hard to get better, and they’re very humble.”

The Sycamores made it to the College World Series in 1986. But back then, the regional winners went straight to Omaha.

Now, a best-of three series at TCU stands in their way of making a return trip to Nebraska.

