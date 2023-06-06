Former Irish defensive back Todd Lyght on 2024 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has more players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame than any other program.

And those 53 Irish players enshrined in Atlanta could become 54.

Defensive back Todd Lyght is among the list of 78 players up for induction in the class of 2024. The 54-year-old was a member of the last Notre Dame team to win a national championship back in 1988.

Lyght was drafted fifth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 1991. He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Lions, winning a super bowl with the Rams in 2000.

The Hall of Fame class will be announced early next year. The induction ceremony will be in December of 2024.

