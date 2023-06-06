Digital Advertising

Former Berrien County commissioner announces bid for US Senate seat

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Berrien County official is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Ezra Scott, the former vice-chair of the Berrien County Commissioners, tossed his hat into the political ring last Monday. Scott has traveled to Washington D.C. multiple times to address beach erosion issues and to secure funding to provide broadband internet access to Michigan farmers.

Scott has even pledged to run his campaign on veteran care, removing taxes for social security recipients, “school choice,” and balancing the budget.

“Highly polarizing politics is turning brother against brother and children against their parents,” Scott said in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We have some problems, but we can turn this around by sending quality, character-filled, men, and women to Washington D.C.”

Scott’s campaign website extrapolates his political ideologies, in which he discusses dismantling the political “weaponization” of the FBI, providing unwavering support to the second amendment, and “subscribing” to the Regan-era foreign policy practice of “peace through strength.”

In November 2022, Scott ran for the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 5th Congressional District but lost to Tim Walberg, R-Jackson, who received more than 62% of the vote.

