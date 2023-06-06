First Alert Forecast: Weekend rain chance increasing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with a small chance of a passing shower late in the day. High around 80F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds in the morning, otherwise generally sunny and breezy. High 78F. Low 52F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Low 48F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Low 54F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide our best chance of showers in nearly three weeks.

