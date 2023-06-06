First Alert Forecast: Weekend rain chance increasing
Rain chances will stay low through the work week before increasing late Saturday into Sunday.
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with a small chance of a passing shower late in the day. High around 80F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds in the morning, otherwise generally sunny and breezy. High 78F. Low 52F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.
THURSDAY: A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Low 48F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
FRIDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Low 54F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide our best chance of showers in nearly three weeks.
