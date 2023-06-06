Digital Advertising

Donations needed for the 16th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Give a little, in memory of those who gave all.” That is the slogan of this year’s Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive!

The event is calling on South Bend residents to donate blood on Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Bend Police Department, located at 701 W. Sample Street. To give blood, all you need is a photo ID.

Those who want to donate are advised to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water beforehand. Eating extra iron-rich foods the week before can help prevent deferral.

To sign up to give blood, click here.

