Community feedback wanted for South Bend’s River Park Plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — Some changes are coming to residents of the River Park neighborhood which includes Potawatomi Park, and the city of South Bend is asking for your help to make it happen.

South Bend city leaders are inviting the community for planning workshops where community members can provide input and ideas ranging from housing, infrastructure, land use, amenities and other key topics.

“We see a lot of investment in the parts of Mishawaka Avenue just outside the neighborhood,” said Tim Corcoran, the director of planning and community resources for the city of South Bend. “We see it as a really great asset for our community and we think that both the avenue as well as the residential areas around it is a really great neighborhood.”

It’s the first time since 1997 that the neighborhood is on the city’s to-do list for upgrades. Chores on that list range from restoring dilapidated stairs to major infrastructure makeovers.

City leaders say that as the years pass, they’ll continue to rotate across neighborhoods.

“Our goal is to hit every area of the city,” said Corcoran. “We try to figure out where are the areas the need are and work our way from areas of most need out to areas that have maybe been built more recently.”

The workshop includes two parts. The first part is the “Neighborhood Visioning Workshop”. These allow residents to provide their input and ideas for housing, infrastructure, land use, amenities and other key topics.

“Priorities Workshops” work in tandem with discussions from the “Visioning Workshops”. They determine the neighborhood’s priorities for future projects, policies and their programs.

The workshop that kicked off on Tuesday is one of many that are being hosted. For more information or to find dates for workshops in the future, visit the Together South Bend website.

Workshop schedule:

Vision Workshops:

June 6

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Presentations at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Potawatomi Park specific vision workshop)

June 8

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Presentations at 12 p.m. & 6 p.m.)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Potawatomi Aquatics Focused Vision Workshop)

Focus Workshops:

June 7

11 a.m. (Potawatomi Park Conservatory focused workshop)

12 p.m. & 6 p.m. (Potawatomi Aquatics Focused Vision Workshop)

Priorities Workshops:

June 27

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Summary of the planning process plus priority setting exercises at 12 p.m. & 6 p.m.)

June 29

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

