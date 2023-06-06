CASA Program of St. Joseph County seeking volunteers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The CASA Program of St. Joseph County needs advocates for children.

The program is holding a five-week summer training session for volunteer advocates beginning next Tuesday, June 13.

CASA volunteers advocate for children who are involved in the juvenile court system because of abuse or neglect. Volunteers investigate, negotiate, monitor, and advocate for the best interest of the child.

You do not need any special training to apply. You just be over 21 years of age, complete a background check, and provide three references.

You can find out more about the program and complete the application by clicking here.

