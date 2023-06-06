1 injured in South Bend stabbing

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was injured in a stabbing on Tuesday morning in South Bend.

Officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Broadway Street and Carroll Street.

One male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Edible Weed Walk with Unity Gardens Pt. 3

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Edible Weed Walk with Unity Gardens Pt. 2

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Edible Weed Walk with Unity Gardens Pt. 1

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Body of missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the body Johnny Hollis Bolden was recovered around 8 p.m. on Monday in a heavily wooded area about one mile from where his car was found in Pokagon Township.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Weekend rain chance increasing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain chances will stay low through the work week before increasing late Saturday into Sunday.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

South Bend firefighter returns home after long deployment

South Bend firefighter returns home after long deployment in Romania

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Dustin Worm was deployed with the Indiana National Guard last July.

News

Donations needed for the 16th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event is calling on South Bend residents to donate blood on Thursday, June 22.

News

Portion of N. Main Street to be closed in Mishawaka

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive seeking donations

Updated: 12 hours ago