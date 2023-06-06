1 injured in South Bend stabbing
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was injured in a stabbing on Tuesday morning in South Bend.
Officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Broadway Street and Carroll Street.
One male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The stabbing remains under investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit.
