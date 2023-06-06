Advertise With Us

1 injured after train collides with car in Galien Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man has been injured after a car collided with a train in Berrien County on Tuesday.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the railroad crossing on Pardee Road, near U.S. 12 in Galien Township, around 11:30 a.m.

An initial crash report says that the 44-year-old man, from Three Oaks, was driving south on Pardee when he “went around” the activated railroad crossing arms and was hit by the westbound train.

The man was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

