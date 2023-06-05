When will Christine deliver?

Published: Jun. 5, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, we had some fun trying to guess when Christine Karsten would have her baby, as the baby is supposed to arrive this month!

Thanks to the overwhelming response on social media, we decided to step things up a notch and really let you in on the vote!

All you have to do is scan the QR code below OR click this link and submit a date… Then, we wait!

Once Christine has given birth, we’ll pick a winner from among all eligible entries who guessed the right date. A member of our staff will contact you to confirm your eligibility.

A sacred WNDU mug is up for grabs! Please join in on the fun with us as we wait with excitement for this new addition to our WNDU family!

Terms & Conditions:

No purchase necessary. Contest ends when Christine Carsten officially delivers her baby. Entries will be taken online by scanning the QR code shown on 16 Morning News Now. Must be 18 or older and live in the designated contest area. Other restrictions apply. One winner will be chosen by random drawing from among all eligible entries who submit the correct date officially declared to be Christine’s baby’s birthday. Prize includes one (1) Sixteen Morning News Now Coffee Mug. No substitutions permitted. Winner will be contacted by WNDU to claim their prize. Winner must claim prize at WNDU-TV. Winner will forfeit any prize not claimed by thirty days after the drawing.

