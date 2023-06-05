What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week includes a variety of tastes, such as shortcakes, lasagna, and chicken strips!

Shortcakes on the Blacktop (The Cathedral of Saint James - 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend) Thursday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Homemade shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, whipped topping. Gluten-free shortcakes available. Cost: $6.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, June 8, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, $12. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, June 9, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, June 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, June 9, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Live music: Borderline from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Saturday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat. Fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5-10), $7; 4 an under, free. Eat-in or carryout. The Legion Auxiliary will have a bake sale. For more information, call 269-545-8280 after 4 p.m.

Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, June 12, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.