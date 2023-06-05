Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it has located a vehicle belonging to a missing Grand Rapids man in Pokagon Township.

Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is considered missing and endangered. Police did not provide a description of his vehicle.

Bolden suffers from dementia and has other health problems. Our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids says he is 5′8″ and weighs between 220 and 255 pounds. He might be wearing glasses.

Deputies are currently using multiple K-9 search teams from the Michigan Professional Rescue Counsel to help locate him.

If you have any information on Bolden’s, please call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

Johnny Hollis Bolden (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

