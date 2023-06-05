South Bend taking advantage of free fishing weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

It’s the end of the free fishing days for the Hoosier state and people in South Bend we’re out taking full advantage.

The department of natural resources opened up state’s public waters this weekend.

Still, all other rules still applied.

The St. Joseph river was host to many fishing rods on Sunday.

We spoke to someone who took up the state’s offer, saying the free weekend gave people another thing to do this weekend.

“Ya it brings a lot of people out,” said Raynard Wilson, a local fisher. “Like on the other side of town on riverside there was a lot of people over there today. A lot of people fishing today over there, a lot of people that never fished. It’s a good idea. It makes them want to fish”

Indiana will have one more free fishing day on September 23rd.

