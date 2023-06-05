South Bend takes advantage of free fishing weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of the free fishing days for the Hoosier state, and people in South Bend we’re out taking full advantage.

The Department of Natural Resources opened up the state’s public waters this weekend. Still, all other rules still applied.

The St. Joseph River was host to many fishing rods on Sunday. 16 News Now spoke to someone who took up the state’s offer, saying the free weekend gave people another thing to do.

“It brings a lot of people out,” said Raynard Wilson, a local fisher. “On the other side of town on Riverside (Drive), there was a lot of people over there today. A lot of people fishing today over there, a lot of people that never fished. It’s a good idea. It makes them want to fish”

Indiana will have one more free fishing day on Sept. 23.

