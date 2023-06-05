South Bend Police need help finding a missing baby

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 1-year-old Jazziah Clayton.

Jazziah was last seen around 9:30 Sunday night in the 1400 block of W. Dubail Avenue. She was wearing a pink shirt, dark-colored pants with a unicorn pattern and several ponytails. She also has pierced ears.

Jazziah may be with a black male, traveling in a white Ford Fusion, Indiana license plate: TLZ251.

If you have information about Jazziah’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

