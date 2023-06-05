Digital Advertising

South Bend Police need help finding a missing baby

The South Bend Police Department needs help locating a missing one-year-old girl.
The South Bend Police Department needs help locating a missing one-year-old girl.(The South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 1-year-old Jazziah Clayton.

Jazziah was last seen around 9:30 Sunday night in the 1400 block of W. Dubail Avenue. She was wearing a pink shirt, dark-colored pants with a unicorn pattern and several ponytails. She also has pierced ears.

Jazziah may be with a black male, traveling in a white Ford Fusion, Indiana license plate: TLZ251.

If you have information about Jazziah’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Elkhart
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect, truck in theft investigation
WATCH LIVE: Ospreys form nest on WNDU studio tower
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Changes coming to anchor desk for 16 News Now on weekdays, weeknights

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert Weather
First Alert
First Alert Forecast: Limited rain chances this week
The South Bend Police transported one man to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
One man taken to hospital after East Madison Street shooting
When will Christine deliver?