One man taken to hospital after East Madison Street shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department said one man was sent to the hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds after a call to the 1200 block of East Madison St.

The call came in at 1:50a.m., and police found the man at the scene before transporting him to the hospital.

His condition is not known at this time, and there is no information on a potential suspect.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is learned.

