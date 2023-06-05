Music lovers flock to South Bend Record Show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Billed as the “largest, one-day sale of music,” the South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

Vendors from multiple Midwestern states filled 85 tables with thousands of vinyl records, CDs, memorabilia, and more at the Gillespie Conference Center.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., hundreds of people came to talk about music, add to their collection, or find a music lover’s perfect holiday gift.

“I just hope people can continue to enjoy the medium that they can come out here, swap stories with our vendors who are all really knowledgeable. Whether you’ve been doing it for 50 years or five minutes, you’re brand new to vinyl, it’s a great experience to come out,” said Jeremy Bonfiglio, owner of South Bend Record Show.

The next record show takes place on August 6th.

