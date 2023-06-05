Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe

Jazziah Clayton
Jazziah Clayton(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton has been located and is safe! A cancellation of the Silver Alert is expected shortly.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl out of South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Dubail Avenue. She was wearing a pink shirt, dark-colored pants with a unicorn pattern and several ponytails. She also has pierced ears.

Jazziah is 2′1″ and weighs 16 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police say Jazziah was last seen in the company of her father, 23-year-old Dontey Clayton. Dontey is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dontey was last seen driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.

Jazziah is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.

Jazziah Clayton and Dontey Clayton
Jazziah Clayton and Dontey Clayton(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnny Hollis Bolden

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

News

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

News

First Alert

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert

First Alert Forecast: Limited rain chances this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
No heat wave this week for Michiana. Highs climb down into the 70s by midweek.

Latest News

News

The South Bend Police transported one man to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man taken to hospital after East Madison Street shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police transported one man to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Contests

When will Christine deliver?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Once Christine has given birth, we’ll pick a winner from among all eligible entries who guessed the right date.

News

The South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

Music lovers flock to South Bend Record Show

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

News

SB Record Show

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Niles Bluegrass Festival

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

it's the end of the free chance to fish in the Hoosier state.

South Bend taking advantage of free fishing weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana opened up their waters with a free weekend of fishing, that many people in South Bend took full advantage of.