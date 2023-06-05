Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe

UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton has been located and is safe! A cancellation of the Silver Alert is expected shortly.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl out of South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Dubail Avenue. She was wearing a pink shirt, dark-colored pants with a unicorn pattern and several ponytails. She also has pierced ears.

Jazziah is 2′1″ and weighs 16 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police say Jazziah was last seen in the company of her father, 23-year-old Dontey Clayton. Dontey is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dontey was last seen driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.

Jazziah is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.

Jazziah Clayton and Dontey Clayton (Indiana State Police)

