Mishawaka HS Class of 2023 walks the stage at commencement

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The seniors of Mishawaka high school crossed the stage into their next chapter on Sunday afternoon.

The 146th Commencement at Mishawaka High School took place inside the east gym. The ceremony featured performances from the MHS band and choir.

Jen Vining-Smith, a 1995 MHS graduate who currently serves as senior associate athletic director at the University of Notre Dame, was the guest speaker.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.