Mishawaka HS Class of 2023 walks the stage at commencement

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The seniors of Mishawaka high school crossed the stage into their next chapter on Sunday afternoon.

The 146th Commencement at Mishawaka High School took place inside the east gym. The ceremony featured performances from the MHS band and choir.

Jen Vining-Smith, a 1995 MHS graduate who currently serves as senior associate athletic director at the University of Notre Dame, was the guest speaker.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mishawaka HS Class of 2023 walks the stage at commencement

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The 146th Commencement at Mishawaka High School took place inside the east gym.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Root

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Root!

News

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...

2nd Chance Pet: Root

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

When will Christine deliver?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Once Christine has given birth, we’ll pick a winner from among all eligible entries who guessed the right date.

Latest News

News

Michiana Unsolved: Identifying Jane Doe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christine Karsten
Detectives in Michigan are still working to identify the body of a woman who washed ashore from Lake Michigan more than 35 years ago.

News

Midwest Studebaker Drivers Club holds 40th annual meet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With just under 100 classic Studebaker vehicles on display, owners and aficionados were invited to come take a look at a huge part of South Bend’s history for only $5.

News

Man expected to survive injuries in South Bend shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police were called around 1:50 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a man being shot.

News

Johnny Hollis Bolden

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

News

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

News

Jazziah Clayton

Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton has been located and is safe!