Midwest Studebaker Drivers Club holds 40th annual meet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Old-school car lovers had a lot to get excited about over this past weekend in South Bend!

The Midwest Studebaker Drivers Club held its 40th annual meet at the St Joseph County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

With just under 100 classic Studebaker vehicles on display, owners and aficionados were invited to come take a look at a huge part of South Bend’s history for only $5.

“The history of South Bend and Studebaker are intertwined and continue to this day, thanks to the History Museum, the Studebaker Museum, and a number or preservationists as well, and we’re a small part of that,” said Kirk Philippsen, president of the Studebaker Drivers Club South Bend Chapter.

In addition to having some cool, classic Studebakers on display, there was an open car show for any kind of car.

