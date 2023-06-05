Medical Moment: Talk to kids about gun safety before playdates, experts say

(WNDU) - A terrible reality: Guns kill more kids under 18 than anything else.

But you can be part of the solution.

It can happen in an instant; little hands on a gun can have deadly consequences.

“I think we as parents can all come together when we’re talking about safety for our kids,” said Dr. Lois Lee, lead author on the AAP Firearm Safety Policy.

Between 2015 and 2022, an analysis by Everytown for Gun Safety found there were at least 2,800 unintentional shootings in the U.S. by children aged 17 and younger. Resulting in nearly 1,100 deaths and more than 1,800 non-fatal injuries.

This includes nearly 900 preschoolers and toddlers who found a gun and unintentionally shot themselves or someone else.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s critical to have a conversation on gun safety with other parents before your child goes on a playdate.

“Blame it a little bit on your kid, you know, ‘My kid is so curious and he’s always getting into things so I just want to make sure that everything is put away safely and securely, including any firearms in the home,’” Dr. Lee explained.

Pediatrician Lois Lee says to start by framing the conversation around safety, just like you would any other issue - like pets or allergies.

Use non-judgemental language; if guns are present - ask how the firearms are stored.

“The most secure way is to have the firearm and the ammunition separated and locked away separately, but if that’s really not something a family can do, there are ways that you can secure your gun with a lock box or a safe,” Dr. Lee said.

If you feel uncomfortable with any answers, choose another neutral place for your kids to play.

“You can meet somewhere else,” Dr. Lee said. “Go to the playground or to the local amusement park, or maybe invite the child over to your house.”

It’s also important to talk to children about guns, and remind them if they ever come across one, to stay away from it and tell an adult right away.

