Mayor Roberson delivers Elkhart’s State of the City address

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The quest to provide unparalleled service to the people of Elkhart continues.

Mayor Rod Roberson provided a progress report on Monday afternoon, delivering his State of the City address to the Elkhart Rotary.

The mayor says the use of solar and wind power has cut the electric bill at the city environmental center in half, and that social workers are now following up on police calls where needed.

“For years, we have expected the police to do way more than they are trained to do handling social problems like domestic violence, child neglect, mental health, or substance abuse issues,” said Mayor Roberson, D-Elkhart.

For the third time in two years, the Wall Street Journal has recognized Elkhart as having the nation’s number one emerging housing market.

