Man expected to survive injuries in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning in South Bend is expected to survive his injuries.

Police were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a man being shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital. 16 News Now is told that he is expected to survive his injuries.

The South Bend Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds after a call to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street.

Currently, there is no information on a potential suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388. You can also reach out to Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or submitting a tip online.

Johnny Hollis Bolden

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 1 hour ago
By 16 News Now
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

Jazziah Clayton

Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton has been located and is safe!

First Alert Forecast: Limited rain chances this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Andrew Whitmyer
No heat wave this week for Michiana. Highs climb down into the 70s by midweek.

When will Christine deliver?

Updated: 11 hours ago
By 16 News Now
Once Christine has given birth, we'll pick a winner from among all eligible entries who guessed the right date.

The South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

Music lovers flock to South Bend Record Show

Updated: 12 hours ago
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

