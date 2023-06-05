Man expected to survive injuries in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning in South Bend is expected to survive his injuries.

Police were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a man being shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital. 16 News Now is told that he is expected to survive his injuries.

The South Bend Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds after a call to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street.

Currently, there is no information on a potential suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388. You can also reach out to Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or submitting a tip online.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.