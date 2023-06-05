Juvenile accused of killing South Bend teen back in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The juvenile accused of killing another south bend teen appeared back in court on Monday.

The teen, who we’re only identifying as a 16-year-old South Bend resident, is charged with Reckless Homicide and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.

If you recall, 15-year-old Donnie Gray Jr. was shot and killed on Mar. 16 at the Prairie Apartments on South Bend’s southwest side.

St. Joseph County Probate Court Graham C. Polando, who presides over the case, issued a continuance at today’s hearing, awaiting a psychological evaluation of the accused teen.

The court is still determining whether he will be tried as an adult for the two charges.

The next hearing is July 10.

Due to the defendant’s age, his name is being withheld at this time.

According to court documents, “The Probate Court found that there is probable cause to believe that the teen is a delinquent child with regard to the commission of the following offenses:

Count I: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony when committed by an adult

Count II: Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a class A misdemeanor when committed by an adult

Please be advised that this release and the related delinquency petition are merely accusations and that this juvenile is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

