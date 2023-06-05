Goshen High School graduates largest-ever class

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - At 504 students, the Class of 2023 at Goshen High School is the largest graduating class in school history.

That’s according to Lori Martin, communications specialist for Goshen High School, who told our reporting partners at The Goshen News that the class was defined in a sense by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during their freshman year.

Those seniors were honored for their resilience during commencement on Sunday evening at Jim Brown Stadium. Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope gave opening remarks, and the conferring of diplomas began after 7 p.m.

From everyone here at WNDU, congratulations to the Class of 2023!

