Free summer food programs for kids in Michiana

Lunch is one meal that kids can count on during the school year.

While the classrooms might be empty right now, there are school systems in Michiana that are offering free food programs all summer long! Some of these programs also include breakfast and snacks.

Here’s a look at some of the summer food service programs being offered in Michiana:

INDIANA

Elkhart Community Schools

Free summer meals are available to those 18 and younger Monday through Friday between June 5 and July 28 (unless noted). The program is closed from July 3 through July 7. Please check sites for dates, times, and meals offered, as they vary .

For a list of closed enrolled sites that are only available. to students who are enrolled in organized summer programs, click here and scroll to the bottom.

Beardsley Elementary School (1027 McPherson Street, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bristol Elementary School (705 Indiana Street, Bristol) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bristol Public Library (505 W. Vistula Street, Bristol) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cleveland Elementary School (53403 County Road 1, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Eastwood Elementary School (2605 County Road 15, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Elkhart Public Library - Downtown (300 S. 2nd Street, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. No meals provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays at this site .

Elkhart High School - Freshman Division (One Blazer Boulevard, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8:10 a.m. to 8:40 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Greenleaf Manor Park (N. Striped Maple Lane, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mary Feeser Elementary School (26665 County Road 4, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McNaughton Park (701 Arcade Avenue, Elkhart) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monger Elementary School (1100 E. Hively Avenue, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Osolo Elementary School (24975 County Road 6, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pierre Moran Pool (119 W. Wolf Avenue, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Riverview Elementary School (2509 Wood Street, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Riverview Park (340 Riverview Avenue, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Center (215 W. Indiana Avenue, Elkhart) - June 12 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Roosevelt STEAM Academy (201 W. Wolf Avenue, Elkhart) - July 17 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Timberbrook Mobile Home Park (54686 County Roadd 19, Bristol) - Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Walker Park (3419 E. Bristol Street, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Weston Park (N. Michigan Street and Cedar Street, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodlawn Nature Center (604 Woodlawn Avenue, Elkhart) - June 5 through July 28. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Goshen Community Schools

Anyone 18 or younger may receive a free lunch on Monday through Friday between June 5 and July 21. All locations will be closed from July 3 through July 7.

You will be required to eat the meal at the site. Please check sites for times as they vary . For more information, click here.

Hay Park (1524 Hay Parkway, Goshen) - 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pringle Park (1912 W. Lincoln Avenue, Goshen) - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Roxbury Park (403 Post Road, Goshen) - 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Shanklin Park (411 W. Plymouth Avenue, Goshen) - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under. Additional meals for adults will be available for $5.

The program will operate Monday through Friday (unless noted). All sites will be closed on July 4. Please check sites for dates, times, and meals offered, as they vary .

For more information on PHM’s Summer Food Service Program, click here.

Barbee Creek Apartments (609 John Glenn Court, Mishawaka) - June 5 through Aug. 4 . Lunch: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Central Park (295 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) - June 5 through Aug. 4 . Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Elm Road Elementary School (59400 Elm Road, Mishawaka) - June 6 through June 30 . Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Indian Lakes Apartments (5726 Seneca Drive, Mishawaka) - June 5 through Aug. 4 . Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Merrifield Park (1000 Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) - Lunch offered June 5 through Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Snack offered June 5 through July 28 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Temple Park (416 E. Edgar Avenue, Mishawaka) - June 5 through Aug. 4 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Village Green Mobile Home Park (1434 Fallcreek Drive., Mishawaka) - June 5 through Aug. 4 . Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Elementary School (4015 N. Filbert Road, Mishawaka) - Breakfast offered June 5 through June 30 from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., Lunch offered June 5 through Aug. 11 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Williamsburg/Addison Apartments (302 Village Drive, Mishawaka) - June 5 through Aug. 4. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

School City of Mishawaka

Prepared meals will be provided to children 18 and under free of cost. Meals have to be eaten on-site, they are not grab and go.

Meals are available at any location Monday through Friday (unless noted), regardless of the school you attend. No meal service will be offered on June 19, July 3, and July 4. Please check sites for dates, times, and meals offered, as they vary .

For more information, click here.

LaSalle Elementary School (1511 Milburn Boulevard, Mishawaka) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Liberty Elementary School (600 W. Pregel Drive, Mishawaka) - June 5 through June 30 (Monday-Friday) and July 10 through July 27 (Monday-Thursday) . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

John Young Middle School (1801 N. Main Street, Mishawaka) - June 5 through June 23 . Lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mary Gibbard Park (1024 Somerset Avenue, Mishawaka) - June 5 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mishawaka High School (1202 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka) - June 5 through July 21 . Breakfast: 7:25 a.m. to 7:55 a.m., Lunch: 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Twin Branch Park (3900 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka) - June 5 through July 28. Lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

South Bend Community School Corporation

Free summer meals are available to those 18 and younger Monday through Friday between June 6 and July 28 (unless noted). No meals will be provided on June 19 or July 4 for holiday observance. Please check sites for dates, times, and meals offered, as they vary .

All meals must be eaten on site. No ID required. For more information on the SBCSC’s Summer Food Service Program, click here.

Boehm Park (1600 Edison Road, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Darden Elementary School (18645 Janet Drive, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. No meals provided on Fridays at this site .

Edison Middle School (2701 Eisenhower Avenue, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Harrison Elementary School (3302 W. Western Avenue, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Lunch: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Howard Park (219 S. St. Louis Boulevard, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Kennedy Park Splash Pad (756 Eclipse Place, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School (1425 E. Calvert Street, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. No meals provided on Fridays at this site .

Navarre Middle School (4702 Ford St, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Lunch: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Nuner Fine Arts Academy (2716 Pleasant Street, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. No meals provided on Fridays at this site .

O’Brien Park (321 E Walter Street, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Philip St. Clair Park (1300 S. Mayflower Road, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Potawatomi Park (2105 E. Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Riley High School (1902 Fellows Street, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Rise Up Academy (740 N. Eddy Street, South Bend) - June 12 through July 28 . Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Lunch: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph County Library Main Branch (304 S. Main Street, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28 . Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Washington High School (4747 W. Washington Street, South Bend) - June 6 through July 28. Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation

Free meals will be provided to children ages 18 and younger. Breakfast will be offered between May 31 and June 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be offered between May 31 and June 30 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Adults can purchase a breakfast for $2.50 and a lunch for $4.60. Contact information is listed below for each location.

Akron Elementary School (E., 202 Rural Street, Akron) - Julie Kruger: 574-598-2321

Mentone Elementary School (301 E Jackson Street, Mentone) - Nikki Rutherford: 574-598-2537

Tippecanoe Valley Middle School (11303 W. 800 South, Akron) - Trisha Wilson: 574-598-2230

Warsaw Community Schools

Free summer meals are available to those 18 and younger Monday and Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from June 7 to July 30 at Edgewood Middle School (900 S Union Street, Warsaw). You’re asked to drive up to the Logan Street entrance.

Each child receives three days of meals on Monday and four days of meals on Thursday. There will be no meals available on July 5.

Upon the first pickup, a card will be provided to put in your windshield for each subsequent pickup time. Those who need meals are advised to remain in their vehicles. To register, click here.

