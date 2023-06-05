2nd Chance Pet: Root

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Root!

Root is 8-and-a-half years old, which means he has a senior adoption fee of only $50. He is a large, mixed-breed dog.

Root originally came to the shelter in November 2022 and was adopted out. Unfortunately, he had to be returned because his owner started experiencing medical issues and couldn’t keep him any longer.

Stanton says Root is a cuddle bug who is good with other dogs! To see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Root or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, call 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.