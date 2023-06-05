2 injured after car crashes into Cass County building

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hurt after a car crashed into a building over the weekend in Cass County.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Union Road in Mason Township.

Officials say a 56-year-old Jones woman was driving east on U.S. 12 when she suffered a medical issue, causing her to drive off the road and crash into a building.

The driver and her passenger, a 56-year-old Jones man, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Porter Township Fire, Porter EMS, and Elkhart City Fire Department Structural Support Units.

(WNDU)

