Sunday Morning Spotlight: Relay for Life Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Relay for Life Michiana will hit the track at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds next weekend to raise money for cancer research.

Relay For Life supports The American Cancer Society and raises money for research and ACS programs.

Rachel Jennings and Clay Pica stopped by 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about this year’s event, which runs from 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, through 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 11.

You can find more information about how to donate and to register by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.