First Alert Forecast: Limited rain chances this week

No heat wave this week for Michiana. Highs climb down into the 70s by midweek.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Morning clouds increase. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hazy. High 83F. Wind NE turning NW at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Low 58F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with a small chance of a passing shower. High around 80F. ow 56F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny and breezy. High 78F. Low 52F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Low 48F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Low 54F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move through Michiana this upcoming weekend and will provide a slim chance of hit-and-miss showers. No big heat on the horizon.

