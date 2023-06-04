Color for Kids Fun Run for Boys and Girls Clubs in Elkhart breaks attendance record

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s Central Park was covered in a cloud of colors for the Color for Kids and Family Fun Run Saturday morning. It’s one of the biggest events of the year for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Elkhart.

The club uses fun events like this to help raise money and create opportunities for kids in a very colorful way.

This year’s run saw over 1,300 people in attendance, the most since its first run back in 2014.

Families were able to walk through Elkhart’s Central park and downtown area. Finding different color stations along the routes, with volunteers from the clubs to make sure every part of you had some color.

“It’s fun, it’s colorful, we have been around now for 10 years,” said Whitney Miller Area director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart.

“So, it is a tradition here in Elkhart with the boys’ and girls’ clubs. We try every year and I think everyone just likes to throw color on everyone and it just brings a different excitement.”

The 5k has been going on for nearly a decade, yet there’s still new runners to be amazed by the colors.

“I liked it a lot I liked the fact that there’s different colors at every station. And at some stations it’s just multiple colors all over the place.,” explain Layla Mack, a first-time runner in this event.

Club organizer say the fun run gives the community an opportunity to have a good time and give back to the kids who need it.

“So, it does raise money,” Miller said. “The money comes back into our local club, and we are able to do opportunities around academics, incorporate reinforcement, character development, and healthy lifestyle opportunities. "

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart county hold different fundraisers and events throughout the year to raise money for the clubs. If you’re interested in more fun events hosted by the clubs, click here.

