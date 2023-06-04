Another hot day today but breezy at times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies but hazy. We’re hot but not as hot as we have been. Highs reach the mid 80s. Winds will pick up a bit with gusts up to 15-20mph today.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Most everyone will stay dry. Highs around 80.

LOOKING AHEAD: A quick dip into the upper 70s mid-week are our cool days of the week. And our next best chance for rain doesn’t come until the middle of next weekend.

