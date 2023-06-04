Digital Advertising

Another hot day today but breezy at times

We’re clear of the 90s but still warm in the forecast ahead
Temps will stay in the 80s today but we will have a breeze at times
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies but hazy. We’re hot but not as hot as we have been. Highs reach the mid 80s. Winds will pick up a bit with gusts up to 15-20mph today.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Most everyone will stay dry. Highs around 80.

LOOKING AHEAD: A quick dip into the upper 70s mid-week are our cool days of the week. And our next best chance for rain doesn’t come until the middle of next weekend.

